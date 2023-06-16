Trends :Horoscope TodayYoga Weekend GetawaySini ShettySonam Kapoor Ahuja
Adipurush: Times Kriti Sanon Proved Why She Is Perfect as Janaki With Her Immaculate Ethnic Charm

Adipurush: Times Kriti Sanon Proved Why She Is Perfect as Janaki With Her Immaculate Ethnic Charm

Kriti Sanon is a stunning ethnic diva for Adipurush promotions in her exquisite traditional attire, and we are very certain that nobody else can carry off a Janaki as elegantly as she did

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 19:19 IST

Mumbai, India

For Adipurush promotions, Kriti Sanon is truly a charming ethnic diva. (Images: Instagram)
For Adipurush promotions, Kriti Sanon is truly a charming ethnic diva. (Images: Instagram)

Adipurush, Kriti Sanon’s film, has hit the theatres on June 16, 2023, today. In this one, the actress will appear with Prabhas. Undoubtedly, we can’t wait to witness Kriti in her stunning traditional Indian persona for the film. But what has really captured our attention are the stunning ethnic ensembles she chose to wear while promoting the film. We have seen Kriti in everything from elegant sarees to glam anarkali, and we adore her collection.

Let’s have a look at all of her ethnic looks for the promotion right here-

Kriti began the Adipurush promotions in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble. She wore a double-drape saree with an off-white silhouette, a zardosi border, and a 24-carat gold Khadi block pattern to the premiere of the movie’s trailer. She certainly had a divine appearance.

Kriti’s double-draped sari is truly iconic, a historic and archival piece that we created over a decade ago.

Kriti chose a pastel green anarkali ensemble from the designer brand Rimple & Harpreet Narula that had beautiful threadwork and gold embroidery when she started the promotions in Hyderabad. The full-sleeved ensemble had a lovely flare, and Kriti complemented it with a translucent pastel dupatta and a sleeveless jacket with peach embroidery.

The actress selected a mint blue and gold anarkali kurta with long sleeves and floral embroidered details.

The diva chose a traditional with a touch of modern drape in chocolate brown from the designer line Arpita Mehta. Beautiful brown drape with golden patti borders and subtle shimmering accents was carefully pleated around Kriti. She paired it with a backless, full-sleeved blouse in the same brown colour.

Kriti Sanon decided against wearing tried-and-true colours and instead chose a chocolate brown sari for the launch event.

Anjula Bhandari’s lavender chikankari sharara set for Kriti had a kalidaarkurta with a keel and jaalidar border that was adorned with pearls and sequins. Her chikankari transparent dupatta added elegance to the flawless pastel ensemble.

A close-neck, long-sleeved kurta with a Kalidaar kurta in Keel and Jaalidar border was the end result of the lavender outfit’s design.

Sukriti, a clothing company, lined up Kriti’s embellished dress especially for her, and Aakriti looked simply breathtaking. The elaborate red and yellow patti borders and fine zari work on the full-sleeved beige anarkali’s hemline. Along with that, she wore a stunning lehenga bottom. Her shawl from Shaza, which was printed with Ayodhya legends, gave her appearance some edge.

The actor was seen wearing a beige anarkali kurta and pastel-colored skirt that designers Sukriti and Aakriti made particularly for her.

Are we the only ones intrigued by Kriti Sanon’s ethnic appearance or do you also agree that Kriti, is indeed the perfect one as Janaki?

