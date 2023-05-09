Adipurush Trailer: Kriti Sanon’s Vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Saree Had 24 Carat Gold Khadi Block Print

At the much-awaited Adi Purush trailer launch, actor Kriti Sanon who was spotted along with her co-star Prabhas looked like royalty in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla vintage saree.

The white and gold saree celebrated Kriti’s charming personality and made her look elegant and regal. Kriti Sanon’s saree which was custom-made by the globally-acclaimed Indian couturiers comprised a double drape combining an off-white khadi saree edged with fine zardozi borders and a Kerala cotton vintage saree with 24-carat gold khadi block, edged with pearls and zardozi borders.

Adding a pop of colour to the overall saree, were the red highlights which complemented the white and gold combination. She paired the vintage saree with a fine mustard Farisha resham blouse which was accentuated with tamba tikki flowers and emeralds. The traditional ensemble enhanced Kriti’s overall look, she mentioned that she felt quite emotional after watching the trailer.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover who styled Kriti in his traditional ensemble, took to Instagram to share a picture celebrating Kriti and the vintage saree. The saree was draped by Vandana Patel.

Describing the thought behind styling the traditional saree on Kriti Sanon, who portrays the role of Sita in Adipurush, celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover says, “It is about revival, it’s about Sita, it’s about being classic. The double saree because you always envision Sita with her head half covered or with a dupatta. As a goddess she won’t be wearing just a simple saree thus came the idea of the double saree. Also, a double saree is a revival of something Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla has done for many years. The look was all about using pure fabrics because it’s about purity and purity of Sita ."

Sukriti who has been Kriti’s stylist for a very long time, definitely pulled all the stops with this stunning desi look. Adding sparkle to her look were the jewellery pieces from Gehna Jewellers, Curio Cottage and Anmol Jewellers. Sukriti was assisted by stylists Vani Gupta and Simran Kumar. Kriti completed her look with a bun adorned with roses which were creatively styled by Aasif Ahmed and her minimal makeup which highlighted her beautiful face was done by Adrian Jacobs.

This may not be the first time Kriti has draped a saree, but it’s definitely one of the finest looks she has adorned so far. We love the simplicity in the look and the regal touch the vintage saree Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla bring to life with their exquisite craftsmanship.

Phenomenal and regal, Kriti has definitely set the tone for the wedding season. A stunning look for brides-to-be, the look and feel of the saree is a perfect combination of tradition and royalty with a hint of sparkle.

