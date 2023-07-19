Aditi Govitrikar Launches Her Own Pageant Marvelous Mrs. India 2023; Says "All About Celebrating Individuality..."

Dr. Aditi Govitrikar renowned model, actress, and psychologist, has unveiled her latest initiative in front of the world as she launches her own beauty pageant for married women called Marvelous Mrs. India 2023. This is a groundbreaking move that is set to redefine the world of beauty pageants.

Marvelous Mrs. India 2023 as a beauty pageant aims to break stereotypes and challenge societal norms by acknowledging that a woman’s marital status doesn’t define her worth or limit her potential. Aditi states that the women taking part in the competition can be divorced, separated or widowed!

On launching her own pageant Aditi Govitrikar says, " I am very thrilled to launch my very own pageant, Marvelous Mrs. India 2023. This pageant is very close to my heart and this is not just a conventional beauty pageant; it is an extraordinary, life-changing journey for every participant. Our main aim is to redefine beauty by highlighting the power, resilience, and inner beauty of married women. The pageant will encourage participants to embrace their unique qualities, talents, and accomplishments, allowing them to shine on a national stage."

“The pageant welcomes married women from all walks of life, irrespective of age, body type, or background. It seeks to create a safe and supportive environment where contestants can connect, learn from each other, and form lifelong friendships. I am very excited about this and I am looking forward to bringing something for all my lovely ladies" Aditi further stated.