Aditi Rao Hydari Epitomises Grace, Charm and All Things Beautiful in a Brown Lustrous Kurta

There’s something incredibly peaceful about taking solace in the earthy tones, whether you want to call it ceremonial wear’s response to primary colours or something else entirely. The neutral colour and all of its variations and combinations, from coffee to chocolate, are widely used in the autumn. Brown, especially copper, is no longer just a fall colour; it is become a symbol of the current festive era. A few Bollywood tastemakers and trendsetters have been spotted wearing head-to-toe brown for festive occasions in a style that is incredibly eye-catching. Consider Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently spotted wearing a stunning piece by Raw Mango.

Aditi Rao Hydari chose a coppery kurta combination from designer Sanjay Garg’s Raw Mango line to showcase unusual colour choices. Her outfit stood out for a number of reasons in addition to its rich colour. It is made of a beautiful brocade that features tiny geometric motifs. The traditional weave’s timeless elegance and classic charm are also sufficient to inject a healthy dose of unrivalled elegance into any celebration. Additionally, a lustrous brocade is the perfect way to turn heads at any cocktail party or fancy event, particularly in a metallic variation like hers. The silhouette followed. Instead of finished and polished designs, Rao Hydari’s ensemble has a strapless kurta, a modern twist on traditional interpretations. The actor completed his outfit with a pair of palazzos. Her attire is stylish and casual at the same time, perfect for any occasion.