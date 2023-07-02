Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes Royalty Like No Other in an Exquisite J J Valaya Gown; See Photos

Aditi Rao Hydari is the absolute fashionista, isn’t she? The actor continues to kill fashion ambitions like a pro by posting frequent excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Aditi is able to captivate fashion enthusiasts with each outfit, making them scramble to take notes on how to be so carefreely exquisite. The actor just released a series of images from a recent fashion session and instantly won our hearts all over again.

Check out her post right here:

Aditi chose an ethnic garment from the designer house’s racks while acting as a muse for JJ Valaya. Aditi looked absolutely stunning in the black gown with a plunging neckline, full sleeves accented with zari at the borders, and a long, flowy skirt below the waist with patterns in white, black, and grey.

Aditi’s dress included a black and maroon belt at the waist, which accentuated the ethnic theme of her outfit. Aditi complemented her outfit for the day with a golden neck choker, a white necklace, and numerous golden rings. Aditi appeared for the photos with her hair open in flowing curls, styled by fashion expert Sanam Ratansi. Aditi dressed in a simple makeup look, letting the beauty of her outfit do the talking.