Aditi Rao Hydari Radiates Royalty in Ritu Kumar's Timeless Ensemble

Aditi Rao Hydari aced her part as the show stopper in an ivory ensemble with beautiful embroidery by celebrated fashion designer Ritu Kumar on the second day of India Couture Week 2023.

Hydari’s fashion style can be best defined as elegant and versatile. She often chooses outfits that reflect a blend of traditional Indian elements and contemporary styles and that has been a common thread that runs throughout Ritu Kumar’s creations over her splendid career.

Hydari says, “I love Ritu Kumar’s OG campaign. She is a revivalist, she has taught us to love Indian textiles. The designs are always grand. There is a certain subtlety to the ensemble, it is delicate but has drama. It is a mix of traditionalism and contemporary style."

Whether it’s in traditional sarees, chic gowns, or trendy ensembles, she carries herself with grace and poise, making her a style icon in the Indian film industry.

Ritu Kumar who we have seen less of in the past 10 years is back with a collection that meshes the style of today’s India with classic, quintessentially Indian designs.

Kumar believes her 2023 India Couture Week outing is a celebration of Indian textiles of varied sophistication and their detailing, a study of which is continuous with our legacy and mixes nostalgia with modern silhouettes.