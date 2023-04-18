Aditi Rao Hydari's Fusion Ensemble Has All Our Attention And Appreciation

Apart from her performances, Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion statements are always on point. Her style is marked by her impeccable taste with a preference for timeless silhouettes, muted colour palettes, and exquisite fabrics. She often opts for minimalistic yet impactful looks, with attention to detail and accessories. Her classic fashion sense has made her a style icon in the industry.

The actress was on a promotional spree for Jubilee. A day back, Aditi’s stylist Sanam Ratansi, took it to her social media handle and posted the actress’s stunning pictures from her recent promotions. Aditi Rao Hydari looked absolutely dreamy in a green coloured blouse and skirt. The outfit is sourced by JJ Valaya, a luxury brand and is priced at Rs 54,000.

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari paired a brown belt around her waist and a printed skirt combined with a foil design along the bottom edge, followed by a plain blouse that had quilted cuffs and embroidery along the neckline as embellishments. The Jubilee star kept it minimal in terms of jewellery as she wears a large statement jhumkas by Minerali Store, followed by a small bindi.

Elton J Fernandez, a popular celebrity makeup artist, kept her look very subtle with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, well-defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a neutral lipstick colour to keep her makeup modest and natural, followed by middle parted wavy curls.

Fans completely loved and appreciated the stylist for this ethnic look. Someone commented, “Beautiful woman in a beautiful outfit."

A fan appreciated the Stylist saying, “Aditi Rao is looking gorgeous in this traditional wear styled by you."

Another one said, “You did fabulous work in Jubilee…looking beautiful and elegant with perfect acting…"

“A magnified portrait," commented another fan.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the actress wore a breathtaking black Anarkali by Anand Kabra to one of her promotions. The look was completed with large golden jhumkas, a black bindi, and subtle nude makeup. Sanam Ratansi styled the entire look.

Vikramaditya Motwane directs the Amazon Prime series Jubilee, and it co-stars Aparshakti Khurana, and Nandish Singh Sandhu alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. The 10-episode series was released on April 7 and has won the hearts of a huge audience.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here