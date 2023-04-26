Adoring Chiyaan Vikram’s Suave Look at PS II Promotions That Is Everything Cheery and Dashing

A huge style overhaul is taking place for Chiyaan Vikram! During the press tour for Ponniyin Selvan 2, the star, who is renowned for his classic and impeccable wardrobe choices, is experimenting and serving back-to-back fashion hits in jovial printed shirts.

Here we see Vikram wearing an oversized shirt with rich and bold designs as a start. Just take a look at those vivid orange trousers if you thought the shirt was a daring choice! His man bun, big sunglasses, and natural swagger increased the style factor by twofold.

Move your attention away from his man bun for once (we know it’s difficult), and admire his yellow-and-orange shirt instead! He wore yet another unorthodox choice with apparent grace.Chiyaan Vikram’s current go-to outfit combination seems to be loose-fitting shirts and baggy trousers! By the way, this look is fantastic for the summer.

How to win the coordinate set game!Even for a sharp and sophisticated appearance, a printed shirt may be your finest option.

Vikram demonstrated this by donning a mint green suit with this beautifully designed shirt.

Dropping these absolutely deadly gorgeous pictures here because why not. Before the Kochi tour of PS II promotions, Vikram styled this all-white ensemble. His man bun, which is both dishevelled and stylish, is what really sticks out in this look.

In order to give his winning ensemble a more refined and tidy appearance, Vikram showed off his thick beard and curbed his long hair with a hair band.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi play the key characters in the Mani Ratnam-directed movie Ponniyin Selvan, which also has an ensemble cast. On April 28, 2023, Ponniyin Selvan II, the sequel to the epic work, will be released in theatres.

