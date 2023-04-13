Adventure to Relaxation, The Perfect Summer Escape Hill Stations Near Lucknow

The city of Lucknow, with its bustling streets and scorching heat, can become unbearable during the summer months. Fortunately, there are several picturesque hill stations located in the vicinity that offer a perfect summer getaway. From the tranquil surroundings of Almora and the lush green forests of Bhimtal to the breathtaking vistas of Kausani and Nainital’s serene lake, these destinations provide an ideal blend of adventure and relaxation. Whether you’re looking for a quiet retreat to unwind or an adventurous escape to challenge your limits, the hill stations near Lucknow have something for everyone. Visitors can indulge in nature walks, trekking, boating, stargazing, and exploring ancient temples, among other activities. So, if you’re looking to beat the heat and escape the city’s chaos, these hill stations are the perfect destinations for a summer getaway.

1. Nainital

Advertisement

Located at an altitude of 2,084 meters above sea level, Nainital is a popular hill station that offers stunning views of the Himalayas and Naini Lake. The town is surrounded by lush green forests and is known for its pleasant weather, making it a perfect destination for a summer holiday. Visitors can enjoy boating in Naini Lake, take a cable car ride to Snow View Point, and visit the Nainital Zoo, which is home to several endangered species of animals.

2. Ranikhet

Ranikhet is a hill station in Uttarakhand, India, that is known for its tranquil surroundings and rich history. Legend has it that the town was named after Rani Padmini, who fell in love with the place and made it her home. Ranikhet is home to several ancient temples, including the Jhula Devi Temple, which is dedicated to the goddess of forests. Visitors can explore the Chaubatia Gardens, which are famous for their fruit orchards, or go on treks to nearby villages. The town is also known for its army golf course, which is one of the highest in Asia.

3. Almora

Advertisement

Almora is a serene hill station situated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, India. The town is known for its stunning views of the Himalayas and its rich cultural heritage. Almora is home to several ancient temples, including the Nanda Devi Temple and the Chitai Golu Devta Temple. The town is also popular among nature lovers, who can explore the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary or enjoy nature walks in the lush green forests. The Kumaon Regimental Centre Museum showcases the history of the Indian Army and is another popular attraction in Almora.

4. Mussoorie

Advertisement

Situated at an altitude of 1,880 meters above sea level, Mussoorie is a charming hill station that is often referred to as the “Queen of Hills." The town offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas and is known for its colonial architecture, scenic waterfalls, and lush green forests. Visitors can take a cable car ride to Gun Hill, visit Kempty Falls, and explore Mussoorie Lake, which offers boating facilities.

5. Bhimtal

Advertisement

Bhimtal is a beautiful hill station located at an altitude of 1,370 meters above sea level in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India. The town is named after the Bhimtal Lake, which is surrounded by lush green forests and offers picturesque views of the Himalayas. Bhimtal is a popular destination for adventure enthusiasts, who can enjoy trekking, paragliding, and boating on the lake. The town is also home to several ancient temples, including the Bheemeshwara Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Butterfly Research Centre in Bhimtal houses several species of butterflies, making it a unique attraction for visitors.

6. Kausani

Advertisement

Kausani is a charming hill station located in Uttarakhand. It is perched at an elevation of 1,890 meters above sea level and is renowned for its picturesque views of the Himalayas. The town is dotted with tea gardens and offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Visitors can also explore the ancient temples in the region or enjoy nature walks in the lush green forests.

7. Mukteshwar

Mukteshwar is a serene hill station that is known for its scenic beauty and tranquil surroundings. The town is home to several ancient temples and is popular among adventure enthusiasts who can go trekking, rock climbing, and rappelling. Visitors can also explore the Mukteshwar Dham Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and the Chauthi Jali viewpoint, which offers breathtaking views

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here