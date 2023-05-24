African Misal: This Version of Misal is Making Food Lovers Take a Trip to Pune

In the long list of favourite foods of Maharashtrians, Misal has a special place. A different type of Misal is available in each and every city of Maharashtra. Being a city of foodies, Pune has many unique hotels in every locality which serves their special version of Misal. Because of tough competition, to provide the best of the taste, all the hoteliers try to make their Misal preparation unique and tasteful. Due to this, some businessmen of Pune are adopting some tricks as well. They have introduced a new taste in Misal known as African Misal, which is available in Tilak Road, Pune. In a short span of time, this Misal has become very popular among the people.

One famous food joint, Bappa Misal on Tilak Road, Pune, has been serving African Misal for the last one and a half years. The dish gets its name from the African style that is used to serve this version of Misal. It is served in a Bunny Chow, which is typically hollowed bread loaf with curry in the middle. Hence, it is known as an African mix among Punekars. The owner of this hotel, Vivek Kulkarni, has shared the recipe of how this version of Misal is made.

Advertisement

“While making Bunny Chow Misal, the main piece is a big loaf of bread. It is cut into three parts. Bread is cut completely in square shape and the middle part of that bread is separated. Then, butter is applied on all sides of this bread and it is baked on a griddle. Once this is done, potato curry, chivada, gravy, and the chav misal are added to it, which is then served with onion and paneer," Kulkarni shared.

Advertisement

Punekars have given a lot of love to this Misal, which is made and served in African style. Kulkarni states that even people from other cities come to Pune to eat this now famous version of misal.

This chow made in Bappa Misal is famous, but at the same time, the residents of Pune will get to taste other dishes with different names and tastes. Various innovative variants like Pahalwan Vada, Special Misal Thali, Misal Pizza and Jain Misal are also available at the outlet.