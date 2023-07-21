After Incessant Rains And Waterlogging, Dengue Cases In Delhi Highest In 6 Years

Delhi and adjoining NCR regions have been troubled lately with the issue of waterlogging due to excessive rainfall. Many drainage canals have overflowed due to the rains and have caused waterlogging in various parts across the national capital. This has put the entire region at risk of diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

According to doctors, more dengue patients have visited hospitals in July than in the previous month. Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also acknowledged in its weekly report that in July alone, 27 people have been infected with dengue so far. The figures for dengue this year are the highest in the last 6 years.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Minister of Health of Delhi, has proposed to create distinct units for illnesses spread by mosquitoes in every hospital. Additionally, work is being done to dedicate a separate ward at the Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Hospital, which is run by the Delhi government. In the next few days, the government might declare distinct wards in each hospital for dengue, malaria and chikungunya patients.

According to the MCD’s weekly report, there are now 12,495 more mosquito breeding sites than there were two weeks ago (8,889). However, this year, the majority of dengue patients are making quick recoveries and returning to their homes.

Dengue symptoms begin to manifest after three to four days following a mosquito bite. In some cases, it might take more time. After that, the entire body begins to hurt. Between July and October, there is a persistently high chance of contracting this illness.