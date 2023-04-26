After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan Release, Pooja Hegde Takes ‘Quick Trip’ to Mangalore

Pooja Hegde, who was busy promoting her movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, took a brief trip back home. After the release of the film, she jetted off to Mangalore. The actress has now shared some glimpses from what appears to be her home in the city. Her video showcased solo pictures and glimpses of her pet Brownie, making it a heartwarming display of love.

One of the pictures showed the actress adorned in an ethnic blue suit with a heavily embroidered dupatta. She completed the look with a bindi, gajra, and impeccable makeup. She also shared a picture of herself while on the plane. Along with the post, she wrote, “A quick trip to Mangalore and a quick hunt for pejakai."

Take a look:

She even uploaded a few glimpses on her Instagram stories. One of them captured the beautiful scenery with palm trees around, while another picture featured Pooja Hegde’s dad devouring butterscotch ice cream with gaajar ka halwa. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Who eats butterscotch ice cream with gaajar ka halwa? A dad. My dad." Take a look at the photos below:

If the pictures are anything to go by, Pooja Hegde cherished the company of her family, relished delightful food, and devoted quality time to them.

Apart from this, Pooja Hegde also posted a photo with her co-star Salman Khan. In a message of gratitude, she thanked her fans in the caption. “A big thank you to the fans from team KKBKKJ for the support and love on our film," she wrote.

Pooja Hegde is currently enjoying the triumph of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. The movie was released on the festive occasion of Eid. Along with Pooja, the film starred Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, and Siddharth Nigam.

Following her recent project, the actress is preparing to commence filming for her upcoming movie SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu. Sukumar is the director of the movie, which also features Sreeleela and music is being composed by S Thaman.

