After Yashica Dutt, Tarun Tahiliani Slams Made in Heaven 2 Over Credit: 'It's Most Unfortunate...'

For the on-demand series Made in Heaven 2 starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur on Amazon Prime, problems don’t seem to be getting any better. Recently, the show has been the centre of a number of controversy. Author Yashica Dutt criticised the producers on Thursday for copying her work without giving proper acknowledgement. Tarun Tahiliani, renowned fashion designer, has now charged the group with misrepresenting his works. He posted a few things in the story portion of his Instagram account, claiming that Made in Heaven 2’s producers had stolen his concepts without giving him or his label any credit.

Tarun Tahiliani also stated that the team had betrayed his confidence by using a show’s fake designer to depict his clothing. For the sake of those who are unaware, Mrunal Thakur wore Tarun Tahiliani’s creations in the second episode of the series ‘Beauty And The Beast’. She is given these outfits by a made-up designer with the label Akshay Jaiswal.

In his statement, Tarun Tahiliani also said, “Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of ‘Made in Heaven,’ were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist." Tarun Tahiliani called it as a ‘serious breach of faith,’ adding, “Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments! This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed, and proceeded as they saw fit."

“Let’s hope that this scenario does not repeat itself with other designers who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions." In addition, Tarun Tahiliani said, “Furthermore, it is our hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future - Tarun Tahiliani."

Arjun Mehra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, Ishwar Singh, and Vijay Raaz make up the main cast of Made In Heaven 2. 2019 saw the debut of the first episode of the series on Amazon Prime India. The plot of the show centres on the emotional and professional problems of two wedding planners named Tara and Karan. On August 10, Made in Heaven 2 made its Amazon Prime Video debut.