Aisha Sharma Inspires with Her Leg Day Workout in her New Post: Video Goes Viral

Aisha Sharma is a bonafide fitness enthusiast. She never fails to miss out her work out. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her Wednesday workout which involved training her glutes, leg press and standing squats. We must say that is one hell of a leg work out.

She captioned the post, “There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own". For her leg day workout, Sharma chose a black tight fitted crop top and green coloured shorts.

Check out the post here:

Aisha loves to workout and her social media posts are proof. We guess now you are inspired to hit the gym.