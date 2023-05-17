Trends :Cannes 2023 LIVEHoroscope TodayDiana PentyGunnet MongaAlessandra Ambrosio
Home » Lifestyle » Aisha Sharma Inspires with Her Leg Day Workout in her New Post: Video Goes Viral

Aisha Sharma Inspires with Her Leg Day Workout in her New Post: Video Goes Viral

Aisha Sharma inspires her fans to hit the gym in this new video

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 15:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Transform Your Fitness Routine with Aisha Sharma's Inspiring Video
Transform Your Fitness Routine with Aisha Sharma's Inspiring Video

Aisha Sharma is a bonafide fitness enthusiast. She never fails to miss out her work out. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her Wednesday workout which involved training her glutes, leg press and standing squats. We must say that is one hell of a leg work out.

She captioned the post, “There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own". For her leg day workout, Sharma chose a black tight fitted crop top and green coloured shorts.

Check out the post here:

Advertisement

Aisha loves to workout and her social media posts are proof. We guess now you are inspired to hit the gym.

Follow us on

first published: May 17, 2023, 15:40 IST
last updated: May 17, 2023, 15:40 IST
Read More