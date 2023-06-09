Aishwarya Mohanraj & Aakash Shah's Home Is A Perfect Blend of Comfort and Style: Check Out

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re sure to know Aishwarya Mohanraj, a renowned stand-up comedian, writer, YouTuber, and storyteller. Along with her husband, Aakash Shah, the founder of the marketing agency One Hand Clap, who’ve recently moved into their stunning home in Mumbai. Let’s take a tour of their happy abode designed by Livspace and experience their cozy, welcoming, and aesthetically pleasing space.

Maximizing Space with Minimalism

In a city like Mumbai, where space is at a premium, Aishwarya and Aakash made the most of their 950 sq. ft. 3BHK. By opting for bare walls and minimal furniture in neutral colors, they achieved a spacious appearance. Additionally, they chose sleek furniture pieces, such as a sofa and chaise lounge, to optimize the available space.

Lighting for a Bright and Warm Ambience

Addressing the lack of natural lighting in their 3BHK, they choose 3-in-1 lights that can change colors and tones in each room. This clever lighting solution by Livspace designers created a bright and warm ambience throughout the home, enhancing the overall spacious feel.

Transforming Home with Aesthetic Choices

Aishwarya and Aakash along with the designers focused on choosing the right color theme, lighting, aesthetic furniture pieces, and adding plants to breathe life into the space. These simple modifications transformed their old flat into a stunning new home.

The Artful Use of Green

Aishwarya’s favorite color, green, was intelligently incorporated throughout the home. Rather than overwhelming the space, they strategically used tinges of green, which beautifully complemented the overall design like the lower cabinets in the kitchen were green, balanced by muted beige upper cabinets. Similarly, only the headboard in the bedroom showcased the vibrant green color. Plants were placed generously, providing a fresh and natural touch.

Adding Personalized Artwork

To infuse the dining area with a tropical vibe, Aishwarya and Aakash chose a gorgeous tropical-themed artwork. The Livspace team created wall trims to highlight the artwork, seamlessly integrating it with the rest of the home’s design.

Striking TV Unit Design