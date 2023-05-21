Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Mystical Hood’ was Created to Accentuate Her Ethereal Eyes, Says Designer Gunel Babayeva | Exclusive

The Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came, posed and conquered the 76th Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet. The former Miss World and global star, made her 21st festival appearance at the premiere of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny looking surreal in a celestial silver gown.

Though the Ponniyin Selvan:II star is back in Mumbai, the one of a kind silhouette she adorned on the Cannes Red Carpet is still being talked about on social media. Like they say, it takes a village to make a silhouette iconic, and while this look is definitely going to live in our hearts rent free, it’s only fair to recognise the people who created it in the first place.

While the brainchild behind this one of a kind look was none other than UAE-based celebrated fashion designer Gunel Babayeva and founder of Sophie Couture, the look was styled by celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani.

When News18 reached out to Gunel Babayeva, who has been soaking in the love and actively sharing posts featuring Aishwarya in the outfit on social media, took us down memory lane and gave us a thorough insight about the making of the structured gown, the much talked about ‘Mystical Hood’ and why dressing Aishwarya in an outfit which featured approximately 150 lightweight aluminium pieces, was a memorable experience.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your experience dressing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this celestial gown.

Dressing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this gown was a truly memorable experience. Aishwarya is not only an iconic figure in the world of fashion, but also an extremely professional and experienced individual. Her calm and patient demeanour made the collaboration easy and enjoyable. Witnessing her confidence and support throughout the creative process was inspiring, and it was an honour for Sophie Couture to dress such a legendary star.

What was the theme and thought process that went into creating the exquisite gown?

The theme behind the exquisite gown designed for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was to create a look that would make a captivating statement at the Cannes Film Festival. The thought process behind the design was to combine modernity with elegance, and to highlight Aishwarya’s timeless beauty and grace.

Could you decode the gown for us, and what made it special?

The gown was a true masterpiece that showcased intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail. It was structured to perfection, with delicate aluminium accents that added a unique touch and created a powerful silhouette. The crystals used in the gown were carefully selected from Sophie Couture’s exclusive Cannes Capsule Collection, elevating its allure. What made it special for me was the ability to strike a balance between simplicity and standout appeal, ensuring that Aishwarya would be the centre of attention on the red carpet.

You mentioned the gown featured delicate aluminium, could tell us how many pieces were used in the silhouette?

To create this elaborate piece of art, we used approximately 150 lightweight aluminium pieces. Each piece was strategically placed to create a celestial shimmer, thus enhancing the overall ethereal effect of the gown.

To bring your vision to life, how many days did it take to create the outfit?

The creation of this gown was a labour-intensive process that required time and dedication. It took us over two months to bring this vision to life in our elaborate atelier in Baku [Azerbaijan]. The intricate hand-beading work, combining crystals, metal, and small beads, demanded meticulous attention and craftsmanship.

The highlight of this magical piece was the ‘Mystical Hood’, could you tell us how it became an integral part of the outfit.

The Mystical Hood was a captivating highlight of the gown and played an integral role in creating its enchanting allure. The idea behind the hood was to accentuate Aishwarya’s beautiful face and ethereal eyes, adding a touch of mystique to the overall look. By incorporating the hood, we aimed to create a unique and dramatic element that would set this gown apart. Its addition to the outfit enhanced the magical and captivating aura, making it a standout feature that perfectly complemented Aishwarya’s elegance.