Aishwarya Rai Exudes Charm And Grace At NMACC Launch, Aaradhya Follows Mom's Fashion Footsteps

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMCC) in style alongside her lovely daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. If there is one person who can always ace class and style on the same note, then it has to be Aishwarya.

For the star-studded event, Aishwarya opted for a heavily embellished bottle-green lehenga which was paired with a lovely moss-green exquisite dupatta. While the bodice of the lehenga was simple, the sleeve borders and bottom were wonderfully designed with some intricate stones and simple motifs.



The tassel work on the dupatta and the shimmery hue of it made her entire ensemble nothing less than iconic and glamorous. Aishwarya went really simple with the hair-do and literally let it down for the occasion. The hairdo works with the outfit only because it diverted all eyes on the ensemble and let it be the star of the evening.

Aishwarya is known to take the subtle route when it comes to makeup and this time too she did exactly the same thing. The mascara-laden eyes and the red lips looked stunning on her and the small bindi just added to the look. She accessorised this classy ensemble with an exquisite neckpiece, a chic bangle and a colour co-ordinated potli.

Right by her side, stood her young daughter Aaradhya who looked lovely in a simple baby pink anarkaali that had very little work on the borders and subtle silver motifs all over the bodice. The classic bangs as always looked great on Aishwarya’s little one and there is no doubt that she too is growing up to be a fashionista. Together, the two looked straight out of a family picture postcard.

