Akshata Murthy to Katy Perry: Best Dressed Celebs at King Charles III’s Coronation

The coronation of King Charles III, which took place on May 6 at the Westminster Abbey, was the event of the week for all fashion lovers. The royal ceremony featured classic, elegant and stylish masterpieces. Many attendees experimented with pastel hues and solid textures to serve some major fashion goals. The subtle shades synced well with the regal vibes around the venue. Here are some of the best-dressed guests spotted at King Charles’s coronation.

Akshata Murthy

Akshata Murthy, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, garnered a lot of attention with her stunning powder blue satin dress. The dress featured puffed half sleeves and a belt at the waist. Murthy wore the ensemble with black pump shoes. She went for a blue fascinator and tied her hair in a bun.

Katy Perry

The global music sensation chose a lilac skirt suit from Vivienne Westwood, along with a circular tulle headpiece and full opera gloves. She completed the ensemble with a three-strand pearl choker that had a diamond-encrusted pendant in the centre fashioned similar to the Sovereign’s Orb. Katy Perry wore black plump heels and carried a mini purse to the venue.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia wore a bubblegum pink skirt suit that looked regal yet trendy. She managed to put a vintage spin on the Barbiecore trend with her outfit. Queen Letizia finished off her ensemble with a matching purse, sling-back shoes, and a striking headpiece which was shaped like a disc.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania of Jordan wore a stunning pale yellow gown with an off-the-shoulder bow neck and slightly sheer sleeves. The royal looked stunning when she arrived with her husband, King Abdullah II, at the prestigious event. She accessorised her look with a pair of sleek heels and a clutch. Her hair was left open. The royal opted for a yellow fascinator with netted borders.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene gave some major style goals when she attended the coronation in a white skirt suit. The outfit featured a full-sleeved blazer top with a loose trail draped sideways and an A-line slit skirt.