Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 5 Milk-Based Naivedyam Recipes You Can Make at Home

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023: Akshaya Tritiya is a popular Hindu and Jain festival celebrated in India. It is also known as Akha Teej, and it falls on the third day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 22.

This festival is considered to be one of the most auspicious days and it is believed that any new venture or investment made on this day will bring prosperity and good luck. Many people buy gold on this day as it is also believed to be a good investment. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour, and food plays a significant role in the celebrations. To help you with it, we have curated a list of 5 milk-based naivedyam recipes.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 5 Milk-based Naivedyam Recipes

Pal Payasam

Pal Payasam is a popular South Indian dessert made with milk, rice, sugar, and cardamom. It’s a creamy and delicious dish that’s often served during festivals and special occasions. The dish is made by simmering the rice in milk until it becomes soft and creamy, and then adding sugar and cardamom to it. Some people also add saffron or other flavourings to give it a unique taste. Pal Payasam is typically served hot or warm, although some people prefer to eat it cold. This dish is a great way to end a meal, and it’s sure to please everyone’s taste buds. Basundi

Basundi is a popular milk-based dessert in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The dish is made by simmering milk until it thickens, and then adding sugar, cardamom, and sometimes saffron to it. Basundi is usually served cold, and it’s often garnished with chopped nuts or raisins. This dessert is rich and creamy, and it’s perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. Rabri

Rabri is a North Indian sweet dish made with thickened milk, sugar, and saffron. It’s a popular dessert that’s often served during festivals and special occasions. To make Rabri, milk is simmered until it reduces to half of its original volume, and then sugar and saffron are added to it. The dish is then chilled and served with chopped nuts or raisins. Rabri is a rich and creamy dessert that’s perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. Ras Malai

Ras Malai is a popular Bengali sweet dish made with soft cottage cheese dumplings soaked in sweetened milk and flavoured with cardamom and saffron. The dish is made by simmering milk until it thickens, and then adding sugar, cardamom, and saffron to it. The cheese dumplings are made by kneading cottage cheese until it’s smooth and then shaping it into small balls. The balls are then simmered in the milk until they’re soft and tender. Ras Malai is a delicious and creamy dessert that’s perfect for special occasions. Kesar Badam Milk

Kesar Badam Milk is a simple and delicious drink made with milk, saffron, and almond paste. The dish is made by simmering milk until it thickens, and then adding saffron and almond paste to it. The drink is then chilled and served with chopped nuts or raisins. Kesar Badam Milk is a refreshing and nutritious drink that’s perfect for any time of the day. It’s also a popular drink served during Navratri and other auspicious occasions.

