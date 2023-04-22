Trends :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Home » Lifestyle » Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 5 Traditional Rituals To Practice On This Auspicious Day

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 5 Traditional Rituals To Practice On This Auspicious Day

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: One of the significant aspects of this day is the observance of traditional rituals that are believed to bring good fortune and prosperity to one's life

Advertisement

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 10:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Here are the 5 traditional rituals that are commonly practiced on Akshaya Tritiya.
Here are the 5 traditional rituals that are commonly practiced on Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is an auspicious day for Hindus. It falls on the third day of the bright half of the lunar month of Vaishakha. The word “Akshaya" means “eternal" or “never-ending," and “Tritiya" means “third." It is believed that any good deed performed on this day brings in immense prosperity and success.

This day is particularly important for those who follow Jainism as it marks the birth anniversary of their first Tirthankara, Lord Rishabhadeva. One of the significant aspects of this day is the observance of traditional rituals that are believed to bring good fortune and prosperity to one’s life. Here are the 5 traditional rituals that are commonly practiced on Akshaya Tritiya:

  1. Buying Gold
    One of the most popular rituals on Akshaya Tritiya is buying gold. It is believed that purchasing gold on this day will bring good luck and prosperity. Many people also buy gold coins or jewelry as a symbol of wealth and success.
  2. Charity
    Giving charity is another essential ritual on Akshaya Tritiya. It is said that giving donations on this day will bring blessings and good karma. People donate food, clothes, money, and other items to the poor and needy.
  3. Fasting
    Fasting is a common practice on Akshaya Tritiya. Many people observe a fast from sunrise to sunset to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Some people also offer prayers and perform puja rituals to appease the deities.
  4. Planting Trees
    Planting trees is another ritual observed on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that planting a tree on this day will bring good fortune and success. People plant trees in their homes, schools, temples, and other public places to promote environmental conservation and sustainability.
  5. Starting New Ventures
    Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for starting new ventures. Many people start new businesses, buy properties, or make investments on this day to ensure their success and prosperity.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: April 22, 2023, 08:00 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 10:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif Looks Beyond Gorgeous In Beautiful Anarkali Suit, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Moments

+8PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Among Celebrities At Pamela Chopra's Prayer Meet