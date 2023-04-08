Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Significance, Auspicious Times And What To Buy

This year Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej falls on Saturday, April 22, and 6 yogas (auspicious times) will be observed on this day. It is celebrated every year on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month and Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day.

On this day, there is Abujha Muhurta for the entire day. According to Jyotishacharya Chakrapani Bhatt of Kashi, the whole day on Akshaya Tritiya is self-evident Muhurta. Any auspicious work can be done on this day.

According to Akshaya Tritiya Tithi Muhurta 2023 Panchang, this year, Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month will start from 07:49 am on April 22 and will remain till 07:47 am on April 23. This year the duration of the event is about 24 hours.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurta 2023

The auspicious time for the worship of Akshaya Tritiya on April 22 starts at 07:49 am and till 12:20 pm. On this day, you can worship Mata Lakshmi, Shree Yantra and Kuber.

6 auspicious yogas on Akshaya Tritiya 2023

Tripushkar Yoga: April 22, from 05:49 am to 07:49 am

Ayushman Yoga: From 09:00 am to 26:00 am

Saubhagya Yoga: From 09:36 am onwards till the whole night

Ravi Yoga: From 11:24 pm to 05:48 am on April 23

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: From April 22, 11:24 am to 05:48 am on April 23

Amrit Siddhi Yoga: From April 22, 11:24 am to 05 am on April 23

You can do these 5 things on Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is considered very auspicious for marriages. On this day, you can get married at any time according to your convenience. On this day, a new young man and a young woman can get engaged, and marriage can be fixed.

You can also buy gold and other jewellery on this occasion. If you want to buy a new vehicle on the day of Akha Teej, it can be very lucky for you. People can also buy a new house, flat or plot for themselves.

Akshaya Tritiya is known for providing boundless fruits and benefits, and any wealth or virtue acquired on this day is believed to remain abundant and inexhaustible.

