Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Things to Buy As Per Your Zodiac Sign for Good Fortune

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023: Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day in Hindu and Jain culture, which is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the Vaisakha month, as per the Hindu calendar. Also known as Akha Teej, it will be celebrated on April 22 this year. It is believed that any new beginnings or investments made on this day will bring prosperity, wealth, and good fortune. Many people buy precious stones on Akshaya Tritiya as they are believed to give some benefits as per the zodiac sign of an individual.

Akshaya Tritiya is also considered to be an occasion to buy silver and gold as it is believed that buying metal items brings wealth and prosperity. Here are some suggestions as to which metal or item you can buy on Akshaya Tritiya this year according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

The zodiac sign Aries is ruled by the planet Mars. On Akshaya Tritiya, it is auspicious for people of Aries to buy copper or gold as it brings good luck. One can also purchase red lentils to gain good fortune. Taurus

Venus is the ruling planet of Taurus. Therefore, it is very auspicious for people born under the sign of Taurus to buy silver on Akshaya Tritiya. They can also purchase millet or rice as it is said to bring success. Gemini

The planet Mercury rules the zodiac sign Gemini. Therefore, buying bronze utensils on Akshaya Tritiya will bring you luck. People can also buy garments/new clothes, green moong, or coriander. Cancer

The moon is the ruling planet of Cancer. So, buying silver will be auspicious for you on Akshaya Tritiya. People belonging to this sign can also buy rice or milk as it will benefit their overall growth. Leo

The sun is the ruling planet of Leo. Thus, buying copper or gold on Akshaya Tritiya will bring success, fame, and fortune. People born under this sign can also purchase copper cookware or red colour clothes as it will be beneficial for them in the future. Virgo

The planet Mercury rules the zodiac sign Virgo. Hence, buying bronze items will bring boundless virtues. Even buying moong dal on Akshaya Tritiya is said to bring luck. Libra

Venus is the ruling planet of Libra. Anyone born under this sign should buy silver on Akshaya Tritiya to improve their creative abilities and life. People can also buy rice or sugar on this day. Scorpio

The planet Mars rules the zodiac sign Scorpio. So, it will be good to buy copper on Akshaya Tritiya as it will bring good luck and success in your ventures. Even purchasing jaggery or water will add goodness to your life. Sagittarius

The planet Jupiter rules the zodiac sign Sagittarius. Therefore, buying brass or gold is said to be auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. People born under this sign should consume yellow rice or bananas. It will bring good fortune for them. Capricorn

The planet Saturn rules the zodiac sign Capricorn. So, buying steel or iron utensils/items on Akshaya Tritiya can bring success in career and business. People can also purchase urad dal. Aquarius

People born under the sign of Aquarius should buy steel or iron utensils to please Lord Shani. One can also buy black sesame seeds or black clothes. Pisces

Jupiter is the ruling planet of Pisces. Experts believe that buying brass or gold on Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious for Pisces. People can also buy turmeric as it will improve their fortune.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: Information given above are based on general assumptions. Before implementing them in your life, kindly consult an expert.

