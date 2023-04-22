Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Why do People Look at a Lizard? 5 Beliefs That You Need to Know

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a highly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar that falls on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the lunar month of Vaisakha. The word “Akshaya" means “never diminishing" and “Tritiya" refers to the third day of the lunar fortnight. It will fall on April 22 this year.

Akshaya Tritiya is a day that is believed to be very auspicious for new beginnings, investments, and purchases of precious metals such as gold, silver, or kitchen utensils. It is said that anything initiated on this day will bring eternal success and prosperity. There are some beliefs associated with Akshaya Tritiya.

Advertisement

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 5 Beliefs You Must Know

Seeing A Lizard Will Bring Luck?

Another strange belief surrounding Akshaya Tritiya, which falls in the waxing moon of Chitrai month, suggests that lizards hide on this day. Some believe that seeing a lizard on Akshaya Tritiya will remove sins and ward off evil. Donate To Needy And Poor To Impress Goddess Lakshmi

According to tradition, this day is ideal for making donations. From ghee and sugar to grain, fruits, vegetables, clothes, and money, every item donated on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring blessings that remain with the donor for a lifetime. While helping those in need is always considered a virtuous act, performing it on this day is said to bring additional blessings. The belief is that any good deed done on Akshaya Tritiya carries tremendous weight, and the benefits of such acts remain for a long time. Tulsi Leaf For Unprecedant Fortune

It is also considered customary to worship to Lord Vishnu on Akshaya Tritiya. As per popular belief, using a tulsi leaf for the ritual can bring fortune into one’s life. Devotees believe that taking a bath and wearing clean clothes is a must before worshipping Lord Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi. Buy Gold, Silver, Or Kitchen Utensils

Akshaya Tritiya is said to hold immense significance when it comes to buying new things. It is believed that, buying new things on this day will bring the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi into a household. While any item purchased on this day is considered to be auspicious, gold and silver hold a special value. In case one cannot afford to buy gold or silver, purchasing something like kitchen vessels is also recommended. Observing Akshaya Tritiya by buying new items is said to yield positive results and bring prosperity. Clean Environment

A spic and span environment holds significant value on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi enters only clean and serene homes, leaving behind her divine blessings of wealth and prosperity. On the other hand, a dirty and cluttered environment is said to attract negativity, blocking the flow of good fortune. It is important to tidy up the surroundings and eliminate any dirt or impurities if you wish to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into your home. It goes without saying keeping a clean and tidy pooja area before you start any rituals on Akshaya Tritiya is most important.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here