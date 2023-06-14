Alaya F Dazzles in an Exquisite Black Manish Malhotra Saree and a Racy Bikini Blouse; See Photo

Ira Trivedi, a prominent author and proponent of yoga, and Madhu Mantena, a renowned film producer, celebrated their marriage at a reception attended by a host of celebs. Numerous Bollywood stars attended the spectacular event, which was held at an opulent location in Mumbai. They brought their own sense of gloss and glamour to the already magnificent event. Alaya F, a gifted and energetic guest who brought her charm and elegance to the event, was among the stars present.

When it comes to her daring fashion sense and sartorial choices, Alaya Furniturewalla doesn’t need an introduction. She has always worn some gorgeous outfits. The actress looks stunning in her fashionable attire, which includes short bodycon gowns and elaborate lehengas. She recently made the Manish Malhotra collection black saree her outfit of choice, and it made her appear every bit the diva that she is. The actress from Freddy shared a few photos of herself dressed in a wonderful black saree and an equally gorgeous blouse. Alaya F was wearing a pallu and border that were exquisitely embellished on an all-black saree.

The actress donned a bikini top with the attire, which was embroidered precisely like the pallu. The sequined blouse had a plunging neckline and added lots of glitz. Alaya’s dress was finished by a lovely floral necklace and matching earrings. Her makeup was immaculate, including soft smoky eyes, blush, flawless contouring, and wicked lipstick. Her hair was left untangled.