Alaya F Looks Super Hot In a Sultry Black Off-Shoulder Gown With High Slit; See Photos

In addition to dazzling fans with her acting talent, Alaya F, a rising star in Bollywood, she sets fashion trends with her flawless sense of style. Alaya F is an incredible fashionista who consistently posts excerpts from her fashion journals on her Instagram profile, crushing fashion goals like a pro. Alaya can pull off any look, whether it’s formal, casual, or ethnic. The actor, on Friday, provided us with a perfect TGIF vibe with a series of images showing herself looking as good as ever in a stunning gown.

Check out her latest post here-

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress dazzled everyone with her Instagram posts while wearing a stunning black gown from the illustrious fashion label Alamour. This sophisticated attire serves as both a showcase for Alaya’s great taste and the ideal outfit for those fancy evenings where refinement meets style. Let’s go right in and take a look at her all-black attire.

This stylish dress has a cowl neck, lace-up back, side slit with raw lace edges, and a slim fit that hugs her figure and draws attention to her attractiveness. This stunning floor-length dress with a unique train that swept the ground as she moved. The approximate retail cost of this garment is 27,379 rupees.Alaya looked just as stunning in the off-the-shoulder gown that hugged her figure, accentuated her curves, and fell to a sleek skirt with feather accents and a thigh-high slit. Alaya completed her outfit for the day with a pair of chic diamond earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery.