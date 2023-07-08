Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Alaya F Looks Super Hot In a Sultry Black Off-Shoulder Gown With High Slit; See Photos

Alaya F Looks Super Hot In a Sultry Black Off-Shoulder Gown With High Slit; See Photos

Alaya set the perfect TGIF vibe in a black laced gown with off-the-shoulder accents and a thigh high slit. Check out her latest pictures right here.

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 17:26 IST

Mumbai, India

It's pretty hard to resist swooning over Alaya's dress, isn't it? (Images: Instagram)
It's pretty hard to resist swooning over Alaya's dress, isn't it? (Images: Instagram)

In addition to dazzling fans with her acting talent, Alaya F, a rising star in Bollywood, she sets fashion trends with her flawless sense of style. Alaya F is an incredible fashionista who consistently posts excerpts from her fashion journals on her Instagram profile, crushing fashion goals like a pro. Alaya can pull off any look, whether it’s formal, casual, or ethnic. The actor, on Friday, provided us with a perfect TGIF vibe with a series of images showing herself looking as good as ever in a stunning gown.

Check out her latest post here-

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress dazzled everyone with her Instagram posts while wearing a stunning black gown from the illustrious fashion label Alamour. This sophisticated attire serves as both a showcase for Alaya’s great taste and the ideal outfit for those fancy evenings where refinement meets style. Let’s go right in and take a look at her all-black attire.

This stylish dress has a cowl neck, lace-up back, side slit with raw lace edges, and a slim fit that hugs her figure and draws attention to her attractiveness. This stunning floor-length dress with a unique train that swept the ground as she moved. The approximate retail cost of this garment is 27,379 rupees.Alaya looked just as stunning in the off-the-shoulder gown that hugged her figure, accentuated her curves, and fell to a sleek skirt with feather accents and a thigh-high slit. Alaya completed her outfit for the day with a pair of chic diamond earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery.

Alaya sat for the inside photo shoot with her hair open in wavy curls with a middle part, styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai. Alaya was dressed in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, feathery eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue with the help of makeup artist Divya Shetty.

first published: July 08, 2023, 17:24 IST
last updated: July 08, 2023, 17:26 IST
