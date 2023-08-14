Alaya F Shares The 'Most Effective Workout Hack', Netizens Find It Supremely Impressive; Watch Video

Alaya F over the last few years has been setting the bar too high with her sartorial prowess and also with her amazing fitness expertise. The young actress loves her fitness as much as she loves fashion, they are also the two things that she excels at and how! More than often, she also takes to her social media account to share snippets of her day-to-day life.

From fun ‘get ready with me’ sessions to showing her fans her workout regimen, Alaya has her fans and followers completely hooked. Recently, the actress shared a video of her explaining to her fans about a workout hack that she follows and loves diligently. In case, you have missed out on the video, check it out here-

Alaya in the caption of the post mentions, “What if I told you I had a super simple workout hack that increases endurance and stamina, improves balance and tones up your body without you even realising?" She added, “It’s a hack I swear by and I use it every single day in every workout I do!"

The actress in the video says, “I have the simplest, easiest, most effective workout hack for you. And, here is the best part, it does not even matter what your workout is whether it is walking, dancing, yoga or going to the gym or anything, this hack is still for you." Alaya carefully goes on to explain the hack and demonstrates it with ease too.