Alaya F's Makeup Routine Is Simple And Effective, Watch Video

Alaya F is someone who makes sure to put her best foot forward in terms of both fashion and makeup. The actress often takes to her social media accounts to share bits and pieces of her life with her fans and followers. One thing which is extremely evident is that her social media is a reflection of her super fun personality and she is extremely honest in terms of whatever she shares.

Alaya recently took to her social media account to share a quick self-makeup routine. She captioned the post, saying, “Getting ready? Content banao." If you have not checked out her video yet, check it out here-

Her makeup routine seems to be extremely simple and sorted- there are not too many steps and is not something unachievable. If you are someone who has been keen on learning makeup and want to understand the very basics of it then this can act as a brilliant tutorial. Alaya does not do anything very complicated but rather sticks to the very basic and like always nails the minimalistic look.