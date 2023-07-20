Alcohol, Stress, Poor Lifestyle May Affect Fertility In Men

The ability to conceive and reproductive health are both critically dependent on male fertility. Studies show that some decisions might significantly affect male fertility, possibly resulting in infertility. Although infertility is prevalent and rising alarmingly in India, there are many factors affecting it. Due to reproductive system failure, infertility can affect males, making it impossible for a couple to conceive even having frequent intercourse for 12 months. One’s fertility can be strongly impacted by a variety of things.