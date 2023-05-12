Alcohol To Foul Language, Things That Displease Goddess Laxmi On Fridays

All seven days of the week are dedicated to a deity in Hinduism. In the same way, Friday is significant in Hinduism as the goddess Lakshmi and goddess Santoshi are honoured on Friday. Both men and women can observe fasting on this day, as Friday fasting is thought to be extremely beneficial for people. It has been observed that the purpose of fasting is to fulfil one’s wishes and desires and to get the blessings of the goddess.

The fast is known as the Vaibhav Lakshmi Vrat, as the goddess Lakshmi is known for wealth and glory. It has been found that the person who fasts on Friday for Goddess Lakshmi gets wealth, happiness, prosperity, and children. It is also written in the aarti of the goddess that, “In the house where Goddess Lakshmi resides, then the good qualities come in the house, and no matter what calamity comes, the mind does not panic."

However, it is important to note that certain things should be avoided on this day as they are considered inauspicious.

Avoiding credit transactions: As Friday is considered the day of goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, it is important to note that money shouldn’t be transacted on Friday. It is believed that lending or taking money angers the goddess and is considered inauspicious.

Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol: Non-vegetarian food and alcohol should not be consumed on Fridays. It is advised that complete Sattvik food should be eaten at home. It is believed that consuming alcohol and meat causes unrest in the house.

Avoid foul language: It has been advised that people should not swear or fight on Fridays.

Avoid giving sugar: It is believed that giving sugar to anyone weakens the Venus planet in the horoscope. Venus is responsible for happiness and prosperity, and it is found that if the planet is weak, then it destroys happiness and prosperity in one’s life.

Avoid keeping the house dirty: Even though the house should be cleaned every day, special attention should be given to cleanliness on Fridays. It is believed that the goddess Lakshmi doesn’t reside in a house that is full of filth, as she likes cleanliness.