Exclusive | Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to Walk at Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be walking for couturier and costume designer Manish Malhotra at the designer’s much awaited Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai on July 20th.

News18 has exclusively got to know that the Ranveer and Alia are all set to turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra. Though both Alia Bhatt and Ranveer have walked for Manish in the past, this year will be special as this show marks 18 years of the brand doing solo couture shows.

The stars who are already creating a buzz with their film are all set to make a fashion statement at the show in creations that celebrates Manish’s impeccable design sensibilities.

While Alia Bhatt has been a Manish Malhotra muse in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, with the star draped in sarees designed by the couture czar, we can’t wait to see what Manish will style Alia in for this show. In the film, Manish designed an array of chiffon sarees in various shades. In her vlog, Alia was seen talking to filmmaker Karan Johar post the Tum Kya Mile song shoot, on how she loved the black saree and the multi-coloured saree which she fondly called it as Kulfi saree.

Ranveer who walked with his ladylove Deepika Padukone for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Couture Show last year, will once again dazzle on the runway with his co-star Alia Bhatt. Ranveer looked dapper in a black and white sherwani and complemented his gorgeous wife Deepika.

Manish Malhotra’s couture has always been a perfect canvas for celebrating Indian craftsmanship. Known for his love for opulent silhouettes and rich heritage and crafts, Manish Malhotra’s creations have always been showcased with grandeur.