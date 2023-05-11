Alia Bhatt Becomes Gucci’s First Indian Global Ambassador; Will Debut at Gucci Cruise 2024 Show in Seoul

Alia Bhatt adds a further accomplishment in her book of fame. She was recently named the first Indian Global Ambassador by the Italian fashion house Gucci. Alia will take on the role of one of the luxury brand’s international faces shortly after making her eagerly awaited and successful debut at the Met Gala in 2023. At the Gucci Cruise 2024 show, which will be held in Seoul the following week, Alia will make her debut as the company’s newest global ambassador.

In the meantime, Alia Bhatt recently made news when she made her Met Gala. debut. Prabal Gurung chose Alia as his muse, dressing her in garments that were inspired by the subject “In Honour of Karl." She donned a white bridal gown with a lengthy train that was embellished with 1 lakh pearls and crystals. Supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look served as the inspiration for her outfit. The outfit worn by Claudia Schiffer was created by Karl Lagerfeld. Prabal claims that the clothing Alia wore to the Met Gala was hand-embroidered on silk tulle in India and created at the Atelier Prabal Gurung in New York.

On the work front, Heart of Stone, a spy thriller on Netflix, will see Alia Bhatt make her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will be her first film to be released in America. On August 11, the film is scheduled to make its streaming platform debut. She is also slated to act alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while she has yet to begin filming for Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.