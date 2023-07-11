Alia Bhatt Discusses Her Chiffon Sarees with Karan Johar For 'Tum Kya Mile' In Her Vlog

Alia Bhatt recently uploaded a new vlog on her YouTube channel, showcasing the filming process of the song “Tum Kya Mile" from her upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani." The seven-minute video provides a glimpse behind the scenes, capturing the breathtaking locations of Kashmir where the song was shot. Karan Johar also makes an appearance in the vlog, where he apologizes to Alia for the challenging task of wearing chiffon sarees in freezing temperatures.

The actor titled her first video, “My first song vlog… All about #TumKyaMile (multi-coloured heart emoticons)"

The video showcased the actor talking about how this was the first song she shot after giving birth to her daughter Raha. In the video, she was also seen getting her make-up done and preparing for the shoot with the crew in the snow-capped regions of Kashmir.

Towards the latter part of the video, Alia and Karan Johar can be seen sitting inside the car as the song shoot was completed. At this moment in the video, Johar and Bhatt chose their favourite sarees from the song. Karan immediately picked the the multicoloured ‘kulfi’ saree and the lilac green one, whereas Alia picked the lilac green and the black saree.

Alia recalled how Ranveer’s puffer jacket kept coming in her way during the shoot. Here, Karan said, “Note to be made. Ranveer was in a puffer jacket, she was in a chiffon saree. I am really sorry. This sounds unfair. But like, Alia is there romance in a puffer jacket? There is so much romance in a beautiful saree!"