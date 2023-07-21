Alia Bhatt Exudes Ethereal Beauty as She Walks the Runway at Manish Malhotra’s Show; See Latest Photos

Alia Bhatt grabbed headlines last night when she attended the Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai, which was hosted by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The lovely actress and Ranveer Singh walked the runway together while wearing ethereal outfits. The eagerly awaited ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ couple strolled hand in hand, stealing the show as the event’s showstoppers. Bollywood A-listers including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor attended the event but Alia and Ranveer, however, definitely stole the show with their mesmerising energy.

Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to share a few breathtaking photos and behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments from the event while social media is awash with images and videos of her and Ranveer Singh from the event. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, “Rocky aur Rani ki kal shaam ki kahaani✨ Swipe to see how the kaahani ended😬." Check out Alia’s post right here-

Alia walked the ramp with grace and elegance, showcasing her stunning gait. She was dressed in an exquisite black lehenga with elaborate gold hand embroidery. Her gorgeous lehenga has intricate gold embroidery all throughout, and her blouse has a plunging neckline and triangular sleeves.

She had a angelic aura altogether, thanks to an alluring flare and a lengthy netted veil covering her head. Alia finished off her look with minimal makeup that included nude eyeshadow, mascara on the lashes, cheek contouring and a nude lipstick hue. She added a multi-layered gold necklace with a historic design for an extra touch of sophistication to her ensemble, leaving her long locks open in the middle.

Alia shared videos and photos from the event, as well as behind-the-scenes moments in which she could be seen practising with Manish Malhotra for the show, doing the ramp walk, and many more entertaining anecdotes. She concluded the collection with a picture of herself in bed dozing off after a long, exhausting day.

Ranveer Singh, the leading man of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, on the other hand, strutted down the catwalk wearing a gorgeous three-piece suit. He was wearing a sherwani, which was a netted garment with elaborate silver embroidery all over it. He wore it with gold tissue leggings and an ivory flared kurti. He complemented his smart outfit with a pair of Jutis and a neatly groomed appearance. His stroll, nevertheless, caught people’s attention more than his fashion sense and attire did.