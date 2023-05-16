Alia Bhatt Flaunts Finger Heart While Looking Utterly Goregous at the Gucci Cruise Show 2024

Alia Bhatt recently added a new milestone to her book of acheivements. The Italian fashion house Gucci has named her the first Indian Global Ambassador. Soon after making her long anticipated and successful debut at the Met Gala in 2023, Alia has assumed the role of one of the luxury brand’s international face. Alia made her debut as the brand’s newest global ambassador at the Gucci Cruise Show 2023, which is hosted in Seoul.

Alia Bhatt, who attended the event alongside many famous people including actress Dakota Johnson and singer Hanni of the K-pop group New Jeans, looked stunning in a short black dress with polka-dotted cutoutsblack platform heels, and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

Check out her attire right here:

In this gorgeous Gucci suit, Alia managed to look both cute and sexy while keeping her accessories quite understated. She only wore a pair of earrings, which complemented her simple yet stylish makeup nicely. Her hair is neatly pulled back in a ponytail which is middle-parted, and her eyes appear to be well defined. We must admit that Alia’s looks have us completely smitten.

Alia Bhatt was appointed as Gucci’s global ambassador on Thursday. The event is which is held in the city’s Gyeongbokgung Palace tonight will mark Gucci’s 25th anniversary in the country. All over the world, Alia’s fans are super thrilled and congratulated her on social media and expressed their joy at the news.

In the meantime, Alia will next be seen in Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. Alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, she will also be making her Hollywood debut in The Heart Of Stone. She also has the Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Le Zaraa from Farhan Akhtar.