Alia Bhatt Looks Radiant In A Pastel-Hued Kurta; Guess How Much It Costs?

Alia Bhatt has an unmistakably classic sense of style and looks stunning in pretty much everything. She has a wide range of exquisite wardrobe choices that leave her fans speechless every time she steps out. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was recently seen in the city wearing a gorgeous pink kurta. We couldn’t help but applaud Alia’s effortless style and elegance. But no matter how simple the outfit may appear, can you guess its cost?

Alia Bhatt picked a stunning blush pink kurta combo, and no doubt she looked gorgeous in it. She chose this bright ethnic wear from the clothing brand Devnaagri which is priced at Rs 18,500. This soft pastel-hued piece is from their Sehr collection. The entire ensemble comes with a kurta, palazzo, and dupatta.

Advertisement

Alia’s outfit was adorned with delicate embroidery detailing on the neckline and beautifully embellished organza details on the sleeves. The fit is relaxed, with pleats on the sides and a palazzo with enhanced organza elements. Alia ditched the dupatta, which has a printed organza dupatta with lace accents.

To add to the traditional feel, Alia wore black Kolhapuris. She wore basic jhumkas, which looked charming along with this summer-perfect attire. She also opted for a no-makeup appearance, and styled her hair in a messy ponytail. Yes, and of course, one can’t miss the matching pink sipper she carried along.

Alia stunned her fans at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards when opted for a minimal look. Alia’s ivory saree was embellished with a gold patti border, floral thread embroidery, and sequin work. A matching blouse with a plunging neckline, sheer panels, thread embroidery, and a cropped length completed the look.