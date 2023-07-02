Alia Bhatt Looks Ravishing As She Steps Out In The City In An Elegant Yet Affordable Co-ord Set, Details Inside

Alia Bhatt will never make exceptions when it comes to fashion, from red carpet events to airport looks to even a chill day out and about in the city, she always puts her best foot forward fashion-wise. Her know-how of when to wear what and how to wear it is simply remarkable and the best part is the fact that she is never scared to sport a simple look. Her simple looks are always noteworthy!

Recently, the actress was spotted in Mumbai wearing a charmingly subtle outfit, her entire look was very laidback yet it left a mark in the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and fashion critics alike. In case, you have missed out on her look, check out her video here-

Alia wore a supremely comfortable co-ord set from the brand Summer Somewhere and needless to say, she completely aced the look. Her co-ord set is priced at Rs. 7,710. The best part however is the fact that if you are interested in purchasing the same outfit as her, you can get it in two parts, while the Salento vest will cost you Rs. 3,720 the wide-legged pants will cost you Rs. 3, 990. You can wear it as a co-ord set or you can wear it separately too, looks great both ways.