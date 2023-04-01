Home » Lifestyle » Alia Bhatt Makes A Statement in Elie Saab on Day 2 of NMACC

Alia Bhatt Makes A Statement in Elie Saab on Day 2 of NMACC

Alia Bhatt arrives at the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 23:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Alia Bhatt wows in a Elie Saab gown at the second day of NMACC
Alia Bhatt wows in a Elie Saab gown at the second day of NMACC

Actor Alia Bhatt graced the second day of the ceremonial opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in a Elie Saab custom gown. The ivory coloured bustier gown has floral pattern embroidery in tone-on-tone silk threads and is studded with silver micro crystals and has a sheer cape attached to it.

Check the picture here:

Alia Bhatt arrives for India In Fashion, a first-of-a-kind exhibition at the NMACC in Mumbai

For the India In Fashion, a first-of-a-kind exhibition at the NMACC in Mumbai, Bhatt chose Elie Saab Haute couture gown and complemented her look with sleek centre parted hair, choker and big stud earrings. She kept her makeup minimal with kohl rimmed eyes, perfectly defined eyebrows and nude lips.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: April 01, 2023, 23:00 IST
last updated: April 01, 2023, 23:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Athiya Shetty Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

NMACC Opening, Dior Show In Mumbai, Trailer Release Of PS 2, Release Of Bholaa Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week