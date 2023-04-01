Alia Bhatt Makes A Statement in Elie Saab on Day 2 of NMACC

Actor Alia Bhatt graced the second day of the ceremonial opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in a Elie Saab custom gown. The ivory coloured bustier gown has floral pattern embroidery in tone-on-tone silk threads and is studded with silver micro crystals and has a sheer cape attached to it.

Check the picture here:

For the India In Fashion, a first-of-a-kind exhibition at the NMACC in Mumbai, Bhatt chose Elie Saab Haute couture gown and complemented her look with sleek centre parted hair, choker and big stud earrings. She kept her makeup minimal with kohl rimmed eyes, perfectly defined eyebrows and nude lips.

