Alia Bhatt Poses With Ranbir Kapoor, Her Gucci Bag Worth Rs 2,52,705 Is Too Chic For The World

There is not an iota of doubt in the fact that it is Alia Bhatt’s world and we are all living in it. The last couple of years have established her as the perfect fashionista and definitely a stellar performer, she achieved all the highs possible and there is truly no looking back for her at the moment. Her fans and followers felt an immense sense of pride when she was declared as one of Gucci’s global ambassadors.

Alia since then has been seen donning outfits from the luxury brand and the Gucci bags she carries are always a treat to the eyes. A while back when Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got back to the Bay (Bombay) post their lovely vacation with their cherub Raha, the couple was papped at the airport. In case you have missed out on the video, check it out-

While Ranbir and Alia’s chemistry was definitely a high point what netizens also happened to notice was the bag that Alia was carrying. The actress flaunted with great pride a unisex street style ‘Leather Logo Boston Bag’ from the House of Gucci. The bag is priced at a whopping Rs. 2,52,705 which is definitely a lot but considering it is a special piece from the luxury brand it does seem worth it.