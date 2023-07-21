Alia Bhatt Serves Absolute Rani Feels with Ranveer Singh as They Steal the Show for Manish Malhotra

On July 20 in Mumbai, The Bridal Couture Show featured the latest collection by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Ranveer and Alia graced the occasion as they elegantly walked the ramp. The pair won the hearts of the crowd with their chic ramp walk. At The Bridal Couture Show, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recently graced the ramp as they showstoppers as they prep for the release of their upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, in stunner attires. While Ranveer looked absolutely stunning, Alia shone in a lehenga, making the ideal bride with her flowing veil and complementing jewellery.

Ranveer stunned everyone when dressed in his ethnic attire. Ranveer maintained his regular zeal as he walked down the runway wearing a stunning Manish Malhotra outfit and smiled broadly at everyone in the audience. Check out Ranveer’s post here-

He also dropped a kiss on Deepika Padukone’s face while walking down the ramp while decked out in a sherwani and dazzling jacket. Deepika was as beautiful in a white Mansih Malhotra sari.

Alia, nevertheless, radiated grandeur as she made her way down the runway at Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture show. In a silvery, embellished lehenga, the actress exuded pure Rani charm. She wore it with a long veil that was embroidered with pretty flowers. The actress accessorised stylishly.

We are absolutely smitted watching what Manish dressed Alia in for this presentation despite the fact that the actress has served as Manish Malhotra’s inspiration in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the movie, the actress is seen wearing sarees made by the designer which is basically a variety of chiffon sarees in various colours for the movie. After the Tum Kya Mile song shoot, Alia was seen in her vlog discussing her love of the black saree and the multicoloured saree, which she affectionately referred to as the Kulfi saree, with director Karan Johar.