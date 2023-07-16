Alia Bhatt Set The Temperature Soaring In A Blue Satin Dress Worth Rs 1,49,465; Details Inside

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly a trendsetter who has given us some major fashion goals ever since she stepped into the industry, and make no mistake for she diligently continues to do so. The actress never has a dull moment in terms of her sartorial choices, in one way or the other, her outfits are always perfect and set a new benchmark each time. One has to admit that it is Alia’s year and it is great to see her thrive and how!

Recently, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ star did a mesmerising cover shoot for a magazine cover and as if the pictures were not scintillating and captivating enough, there is one dress that has caught everyone’s fascination.

In case, you are wondering which dress we a talking about, check it out here-

It is Alia’s blue gown that has caught the attention of fashion critics and well-versed enthusiasts alike, netizens cannot help but compliment how good she looks wearing it. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, the actress was seen wearing a pristine blue satin corset maxi dress from the shelves of the uber-popular brand Rasario. Priced at $1,820; if converted to Indian currency the outfit is worth 1,49,465.