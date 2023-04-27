Alia Bhatt Shines in Her Stunning Persona in a Thigh-High Split Skirt and Floral Blouse

Only amazing things are in store for Alia Bhatt. The actress gained notoriety for successfully running Gangubai Kathiawadi all by herself. She later established her reputation by portraying the lead in the South’s debut film, RRR. Furthermore, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were married on April 14, 2022 in a private ceremony; their daughter was born on November 6, 2022; and right now, Alia is preparing to make her Met Gala debut. Since she first came into the public view, Alia Bhatt has had a stunning journey from beginner to one of the best performers in the industry, and just like her talent, her style has developed through time. Alia proudly posted her appearance as the new Vogue magazine cover girl, but there’s still more. Viewed yet?

Advertisement

Every magazine loves using Alia as their cover model since she looks stunning on all of them. A naturally gorgoues person who always dresses for her body type. She just graced the magazine’s cover and exuded a visionary beauty. She selected a blue skirt with floral patterns all over and a slit that reached her thighs. She added pink floral patterns to her shirt to contrast with her orange garment. She decided to pair her skirt and top with a pair of pink sandals to complete the ensemble. She purchased her blouse, skirt, and sandals all from the Dior boutique. She looked gorgeous with natural makeup and a delicate pink tone on her lips. Her braided hair and kohl-rimmed eyes perfectly complemented this western aesthetic. Since it is still a jewellery exhibit at the end of the day and she was not going to forgo the bling, she decided on a custom-made stunning white choker set to match her outfit.

On the professional front, Alia will debut at the Met Gala in 2023. She will soon be seen with Ranveer Singh in Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahaani. On July 28, 2023, Karan Johar’s film, which he also directed, will be released. In Heart of Stone, she will also make her Hollywood debut alongside Jamie Scott and Gal Gadot.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here