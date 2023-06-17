Alia Bhatt Sported A Barbie-Core Ensemble Worth  Rs. 94,253 At The Promotions Of Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt over the years has given us some incredibly swoon-worthy looks. From the most gorgeous sarees to the chicest dresses, she has donned them all. Her incredible sartorial sense sets her apart from the crowd, her innate knowledge of what suits her best is always put to the best use by letter her choose her own ensemble.

Currently, the actress is in Sao Paulo, Brazil to attend Netflix’s event Tudum with her ‘Heart of Stone’ co-stars, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Post the event, Alia shared a series of pictures of herself in her outfit of the day and the internet has been obsessed with it ever since. In case you have missed out on the pictures, check it out here-

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt with this incredible look embraced the hottest trend in town, the barbie-core trend which is all over the news owing to Greta Gerwig’s film ‘Barbie.’ To adhere to this super-fun trend Alia opted to don an ensemble from Ganni’s incredible collection.

The ensemble was divided into three parts, a hot pink bralette-like top, an oversized anti-fit blazer of the same shade and a coordinated skirt. The double satin top on the official website was priced at €225 which converts to Rs. 20,209. Moving on, the beautiful satin blazer was worth €445 which is a whopping Rs.39, 969 and lastly the maxi skirt with impeccable bead detailing cost $416 which if converted stands at Rs. 34, 075.