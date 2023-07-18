Alia Bhatt Teases The Eye, Draped In A Vibrant Saree From The Shelves Of Manish Malhotra; See Pics

Alia Bhatt has been garnering a great amount of adulation for sporting some really fantastic sarees in the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ which also stars Ranveer Singh and is directed by Karan Johar. She is currently keeping extremely busy owing to the promotional extravaganzas of RKPK and with each new day that passes by she is setting a whole other standard in a variety of saree looks. For everyone who believed this was Alia Bhatt’s year, you all were certainly right.

Recently, Alia and Ranveer travelled to Vadodara for the promotions and the former took the cake and definitely everyone’s breath in a stellar saree. In case, you have missed out on the look, check it out here-

Alia opted for this lovely vibrant colour block saree designed by the uber-talented Manish Malhotra. The hot pink hue of the saree complimented the actress’ ever-so-radiant grace and accentuated her beautiful skin tone. The neon-green border of the saree was an ultra-modern twist that fitted the very contemporary look and vibe that Alia aimed to exude. Styled by Ami Patel the blouse that Alia paired up with the saree was absolutely stunning.