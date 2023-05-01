Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone, These Celebs Will Teach You How To Ace A Look With Minimal Jewellery

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday, we love seeking fashion inspiration from our favourite Bollywood divas at all times. Time and again, the leading ladies of B-town with their sense of accessorization have proved that less is always more. Their ability to ace a look with minimal pieces of jewellery is definitely something all fashion enthusiasts should be taking cues from.

Alia Bhatt

Alia holds a special place in her heart for hoops and well, we are definitely complaining about that. Her love for golden hoops has resulted in some amazing looks that fashionistas keep going back to for some serious style references. This black co-ord set was very well coordinated with golden hoops and well, we sure love this look.

Deepika Padukone

When not shooting or working on promotions, Deepika should be the poster girl for keeping it minimal, whether it is her choice of clothing or accessories. In this picture, the actress is seen wearing a pair of teardrop earrings with a pink stone that went in contrast with her blue knit wear along with a sleek bracelet and a simple watch.

Ananya Panday

Anaya set the mood right with this sleek chain that had a few adorable charms added to it and the silver earring just blended too well with this uber-chic look. The shades were definitely a good addition to this perfectly sun-lit moment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Silver jewellery is definitely underrated but Kareena Kapoor’s look is the perfect example that silver is truly versatile. The actress paired a silver broad hoop with this slate-coloured outfit and added a pop to the ensemble with pink stilettos.

