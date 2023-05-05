Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Stars Who Aced The Glove Trend

This year, glove fashion is back in trend, with several celebrities wearing the item as the main accessory to complement their looks. Many Bollywood stars have popularised this vintage fashion accessory on global platforms such as the Met Gala and the Oscars. Different stylists have presented their creative takes on the simple, centuries-old glam element. From fingerless fits, biker gloves, netted fabric, and the traditional opera style, our favourite stars have slayed it all. Here are some of the remarkable looks we spotted.

Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra actress made her debut at the Met Gala this year and dazzled in a Prabal Gurung gown. The magnificent dress was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and featured a deep neckline, a basque waist, and a long trail. The highlight of the outfit was a white fingerless glove studded with pearls and other ornamentation. Alia wore the glove on one hand, while accessorising the other with statement rings.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala outfit, a strapless Valentino gown, undoubtedly made headlines around the globe. It had a thigh-high slit, a bow that blended in with her attire, and a cape with a lengthy train. The oomph of the monochrome outfit was enhanced with a pair of white opera gloves.

Deepika Padukone

Yet another actress who aced glove fashion on the global stage was Deepika Padukone. The Pathaan actress graced the Academy Awards in a black Louis Vuitton gown. The outfit featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, a corseted bodice with a bodycon fit, and a mermaid-style skirt. The sleeves were attached to a pair of black opera gloves, which gave her a regal look.

Pooja Hegde

At the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards, Pooja Hegde showed up in a mesmerising all-white gown. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wore a body-hugging dress with long sleeves attached to a pair of gloves. Her dress also featured a train and a flowy skirt. Pooja Hegde accessorised her look with necklaces and bracelets for a glossy finish.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill walked the red carpet at the BH Style Icon Awards in a stunning black gown. The dress has a thigh-high side slit and a fitted body. The long sleeves of the gown were joined to a neckline set in a translucent fabric. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress’ hands were completely hidden by opera gloves, adding to her style game.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon aced the glove trend at an award show recently. The Shehzada actress wore a glamorous gown with a blue strapless bodice and a fitted fishtail skirt. She added a dash of elegance to the ensemble with full-length black gloves.

