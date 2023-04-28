Alia Bhatt's 5 Sexiest Looks You Need To Copy Immediately

Alia BHatt is quite a fashionista. Apart from her acting skills, she’s known to dole out picture perfect fashion goals. Whether you are heading out to a party or a soiree, these looks are perfect.
Alia Bhatt dazzles in a gold sequined gown Alia Bhatt elevates glamour a notch higher with this white satin dress Alia Bhatt arrived in a silver saree for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai Alia Bhatt in infinity blouse and Chikankari lehenga is just next level hot Alia Bhatt donned a sterling silver saree and sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging V neckline and backless detailing
first published: April 28, 2023, 19:24 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 19:24 IST