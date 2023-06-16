Alia Bhatt’s Cute Crocheted Heart Cardigan Is Worth a Whopping ₹59,202; Details Inside

Actress Alia Bhatt took a plane out of Mumbai yesterday to go to Brazil for a Netflix event for her movie Heart of Stone. Videos of Alia arriving at the airport wearing a trendy, casual, yet adorable jet-set outfit, including a crocheted cardigan and denim pants, were uploaded on paparazzi websites. As always, Alia looked lovely as she posted images of her attire on Instagram. We have wonderful news if you adored Alia’s cardigan.

When Alia Bhatt travelled to Brazil to attend a Netflix event for her upcoming movie Heart Of Stone, she wore a multicoloured crochet heart cardigan. Anderson Crochet Heart Cardigan is the name of the top, which is available on the racks of the clothing retailer Alice And Olivia. It will cost you 59,202 rupee (€ 660) to add it to your wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt’s hand-embroidered cardigan features a variety of colours, including beige, orange, blue, red, green, yellow, and dark blue. It is inspired by old patterns. It has a casual fit, a cropped length, scalloped trimmings, heart-shaped buttons in various colours, and a crocheted construction with heart details.

Alia wore it over a ribbed white tank top and high-rise, loose-fitting denim pants with side pockets and a long hem length. She completed her airport outfit with a white Gucci over-the-body purse and large white trainers. Alia finished off her carefree style with flowing silky tresses, flushed cheeks, dewy skin, glossy nude lips, and a makeup-free appearance.

Check out Alia’s post here: