Alia Bhatt's No-Makeup Relaxed Comfy Look Is Our Travel Goal

Alia Bhatt’s no-makeup look and easy-breezy airport outfit are a testament to her effortless and relaxed style. It’s not the first time the actress has opted for a natural look, and she continues to prove that less is more when it comes to her beauty routine. Alia’s simple yet chic ensemble is perfect for those looking to replicate her style and feel comfortable while traveling.

A white shirt paired with mint green flared pants showcase Alia’s fashion-forward choices. The collared shirt adds a touch of sophistication, while the printed mint pants inject a playful and vibrant element into the outfit. The relaxed fit ensures comfort during long flights, making it a practical choice for any traveler.

Alia’s choice of chunky white sneakers and cross-body bag adds a trendy and sporty touch to her overall look. The addition of hoop earrings and statement rings provides just the right amount of accessories to complement the outfit without overwhelming it. Her no-makeup look highlights her natural beauty, emphasizing her dewy and blushed skin. With glossy nude lips, Alia exudes a fresh and radiant vibe. The sleek ponytail looks stylish.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor complements Alia’s style with his own relaxed yet well-put-together ensemble. The navy blue shirt paired with light blue denim jeans strikes the perfect balance between casual and refined. His lace-up sneakers add a touch of sportiness to his outfit, ensuring he’s ready to take on any journey with ease.

A few days ago, Alia was spotted in a stylish and comfy, yet adorable, jet-set look featuring a crocheted cardigan and denim jeans. She paired it with a ribbed white tank top and denim jeans, which boast a high-rise waistline. For accessories, she chose a white over-the-body bag from Gucci and chunky white sneakers. Completing the look, Alia styled her open silky tresses, glossy nude lips, and a no-makeup look.

Earlier, Alia posted a photo of herself on a sunny day, surrounded by trees. In the picture, she wore a purple bikini top and had a lovely smile while looking at the camera. She wasn’t wearing any makeup, and her fans loved it! One of her fans commented, “She looks gorgeous even without makeup!" Another person wished they had skin like hers too.