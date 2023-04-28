Alia Bhatt's Postpartum Weight Loss Journey And Message To New Moms...

Alia Bhatt’s postpartum fitness journey has been a topic of discussion among fans and fitness enthusiasts ever since the actress made her first public appearance after giving birth to her daughter in November 2022. While some may resort to surgical procedures like liposuction and tummy tucks to reduce weight, Alia in her Instagram posts gave a detailed explanation of her fitness journey.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s postpartum fitness journey challenges the “snapback culture" that pressures new mothers to quickly return to their pre-pregnancy bodies. In an interview with Vogue India, she highlights the physical and mental challenges that come with childbirth and how this culture exploits women’s insecurities about their bodies. By acknowledging the reality of issues like postpartum depression and other health concerns associated with pregnancy and childbirth, Alia is promoting a more realistic and healthy approach to postpartum fitness.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt has been open about her weight loss journey and how it was driven by a desire to meet certain appearance requirements for her job. As an actress, it’s essential for her to present a certain look, particularly for shoots that require continuity. However, Bhatt never compromised on her health and well-being, acknowledging the incredible feat her body had accomplished in bringing her daughter, Raha, into the world. She has been vocal about the damaging effects of “snapback culture" and how it can exploit women’s insecurities about their bodies while ignoring the physical and mental challenges of childbirth.

Advertisement

Alia also addresses the common belief that individuals in the media industry often turn to unnatural methods to regain their shape post-delivery. However, she followed her doctor’s advice to intensify her workouts only after 12 weeks and achieved any weight loss through natural means. As she is currently breastfeeding, she cannot undergo anaesthesia, further emphasizing the importance of a healthy and natural approach to postpartum fitness.

Alia maintained healthy eating habits throughout her pregnancy, only increasing her calorie intake by 10% every trimester as per her nutritionist’s advice. Alia Bhatt clarifies that she still hasn’t fully regained her pre-pregnancy weight and is only a kilogram away from her goal. She even incorporated 15-minute walks and breathing exercises into her routine to improve blood flow.

Bhatt advises young mothers to be compassionate towards their bodies during the postpartum period and avoid imposing unrealistic expectations on them. She didn’t obsessively check her weight every day, unlike some people who exercise regularly, but only stepped on the scale once every two weeks. She believes in maintaining consistency and allowing change to happen at its own pace. However, gaining a certain amount of weight during pregnancy is natural and should not be a cause for worry.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here