Aligning With Time: How Vastu Shastra Can Transform Your Living Spaces

Vastu Shastra holds significant importance in Hinduism as it offers guidance to navigate difficult times. This architectural science focuses on the strategic placement of living spaces and harmonising the five elements of nature. By creating a harmonious environment, it aims to foster peace, prosperity, happiness, and sound health for its inhabitants. Time, being a crucial aspect of life, holds immense power in shaping our destiny.

Even seemingly trivial aspects like the correct placement of a wall clock carry significance in Vastu Shastra. According to this ancient practice, positioning the wall clock appropriately can attract prosperity into one’s life. Therefore, adhering to Vastu tips encompasses attention to detail and an understanding of the profound impact time can have on our well-being.

Pandit Indramani Ghansyal tells us more about where to put your clock in the right direction.

In Vastu Shastra, it is advised to position the clock in the North and East directions, which are considered favourable. As per Hindu mythology, the North is governed by Kubera, the deity of wealth, while the East is associated with King Indra. Placing the wall clock in these directions is believed to invite positive vibrations and enhance prosperity.

Moreover, if necessary, a clock can also be placed facing west. This orientation is thought to promote success and personal development, fostering a harmonious environment within the household and among family members.